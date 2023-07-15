NCA starts summer camp

LAHORE:Annual summer camp started at the National College of Arts (NCA) at its various campuses, including NCA Lahore.

A number of courses are being offered at the summer camp, including drawing, watercolor painting, scripture, animation, fashion illustration, digital photography, oil painting, marbling art, calligraphy, singing, graphic design, textile design, and group music performance. During the introductory session, NCA Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Murtaza Jafari highlighted the importance of the Community Outreach Programme and said that the camp at the NCA was aimed to enhance the skill sets of individuals, enabling them to contribute effectively to the development of Pakistan.

Dr Jafari encouraged the participants of the summer camp to actively seek guidance from their teachers in order to broaden their knowledge.