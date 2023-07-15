MoU signed on textile industry growth

LAHORE:The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has inked an MoU with LUMS and GC University Lahore for sustainable textile industry growth through fortifying industry-academia linkages, keeping the local industry competitive in the international market by establishing missing links and identifying weaknesses and strengths.

The MoU with GC University was signed for Carbon Forestry Project, marking the beginning of the true industry-academia partnership aimed at fostering growth and innovation in the garment industry of Pakistan. Both sides stressed the need for putting in place effective measures to fill the industry-academia linkage gap.

The MoU signing with the LUMS marked an important milestone in fostering collaboration and synergy between PRGMEA and LUMS, with an ultimate objective of advancing garments industry in Pakistan.

PRGMEA Central Chairman Mubashar Naseer Butt said that the MoU with GCU brought together esteemed representatives from both PRGMEA and GC University to solidify a mutual commitment towards advancing the industry's development and work on de-carbonisation through A-forestation and reforestation and other methods to create urban forest and vertical forest in provincial and its suburbs. This partnership will open doors for valuable knowledge exchange, research collaboration, and the exploration of new avenues for growth, he added.

PRGMEA North Zone Chairman Waseem Akhtar Khan observed that the MoU with LUMS brought together esteemed members, industry professionals, academics, and experts, creating an environment of knowledge exchange and innovation. He added that budget for education and the research work was very low and needed to be enhanced, saying the most of the grants to the universities went towards salaries and no sufficient funds remained available for the research work.

Meanwhile, PRGMEA and GC University also organised a seminar, focusing on exploring the importance and relevance of Carbon Sink Forests in achieving the goal of Net Zero emissions.