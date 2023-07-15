LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and Punjab Food Authority (PFA) jointly organised a Two-day ‘Food and Nutrition’ camp at safe cities headquarters, Qurban Lines Lahore where the staff were given awareness about healthy diet plan.
Managing Director Muhammad Kamran Khan and DG Food Authority Raja Jahangir Anwar visited the camp where they were briefed about the initiative. MD Muhammad Kamran Khan said that healthy food and environment increases the efficiency of the workforce. To make Lahore a safe and smart city, they are providing all possible support to all the relevant institutions including the Punjab Food Authority. DG Food Authority Raja Jahangir Anwar said that with the help of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, they would keep an eye on the movement of elements inimical to health. Special operations will be launched with the help of PSCA monitoring.
He said that Pakistan's best monitoring system would help to eradicate the corrupt practices of the food mafia. In the camp, the Safe City staff were given individual nutrition counselling along with detailed food charts. Blood pressure, weight and fat tests of the authority officers were conducted in the camp.
