‘Livestock sector can help boost economy’

LAHORE:The caretaker Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Ibrahim Hasan Murad visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and held a detailed meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and other senior faculty members on Friday.

According to a press release, the minister presided over the meeting and said in our country, the livestock sector had great potential which could play its lead role in boosting the national economy by enhancing meat export in the international market. He said halal meat’s demand was very much high not only in the Muslim countries but also in other countries. He urged to enhance milk and quality of meat production in Punjab especially for the benefit of the poor livestock farming community.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that due to inflation in Pakistan the cost of milk production was very much increased and he demanded incentives (subsidy) for small livestock farmers for enhancing their profit. He supported the Punjab government employees' demand regarding enhancing their allowance and salaries according to the federal government employee allowance.