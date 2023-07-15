Empowering women key to national progress: governor

LAHORE:A delegation of PMLN Lahore Women's Wing, including Sadia Taimur, former MPAs Samira Komal and Syeda Sumbal called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, Punjab governor said that no country could progress without empowering the women. He said that PMLN had taken many initiatives, including several women universities and Women on Wheels to empower women in its previous tenures. He said that the government made strenuous efforts and steered the country out of the economic crisis.

The governor said that politics is the name of public service, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government is taking many steps for the welfare of the people and providing them with basic facilities. He said that the supreme leader of PMLN Nawaz Sharif is respected all over the world as a statesman and he is using his persona for the welfare of his country and nation.

President PMLN Lahore Women's Wing Sadia Taimur said that we are grateful to Punjab governor for honouring women office-bearers of the party. The delegation included Zahida Azhar, Kausar Chaudhry, Shahr Bano, Samra Nazir, Naubahar, Samira Amjad and others.

Meanwhile, Punjab governor has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Malik Habib Ullah Bhutta, the well-known literary, political and social personality of Bahawalpur. Later, Punjab governor visited the residence of MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq where he condoled with him on the death of his nephew.