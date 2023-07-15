PUC issues Code of Conduct for interfaith harmony in Muharram

LAHORE:Pakistan Ulema Council issued here Friday ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct’ in consultation with all the religious schools of thought and religions for the establishment of peace, inter-faith harmony and tolerance during the month of Muharram all over the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and International Interfaith Harmony Council President Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi along with other scholars, said that all the scholars of the different schools of thought would completely abide by the ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan code of conduct’ and cooperation would be made with the government and the law enforcement agencies at all levels.

He said that the Council has formed a liaison committee and a coordination office. He stated that the Holy Quran and all the heavenly scriptures are worthy to be honoured and desecration of the holy books cannot be tolerated in any way.

The resolution adopted in the United Nations Human Rights Council regarding the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden is a great success of Pakistan and Islamic countries, on which we are grateful to China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, Iran and other countries.

The press conference, on behalf of the religious scholars from all over the country expressed gratitude for the strong condemnation of the Israeli delegate's speech in the United Nations Human Rights Council on Pakistan's internal affairs.

The Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct stated that sectarian hatred, conflict and the practices of imposing one's ideas on others forcefully is contrary to the teachings of Islamic Shariat and is a national crime and equivalent spreading anarchy on the land. The religious scholars completely reject this thinking, he added.

It is a religious duty to observe the sanctity of the Prophets, the Companions of the Prophet, the Caliphs of the Prophet, the wives of the Holy Prophet, and the sanctity of Ahl-e-Bayt.

It is the duty of the religious scholars to inform the people about distinguishing between right and wrong views. All minorities living in Pakistan have full right to worship and practice their religion in their worship places and on the occasion of their festivals, owns the right to celebrate their religious festivities.

It is not permissible to kill those non-Muslims who live peacefully in the Islamic state, and those who violate the Constitution of Pakistan and the laws of Pakistan, it is the responsibility of the state to punish them under the law. According to Islam, it is important for everyone to respect women and protect their rights. Giving women the right to inherit and educating women has been ordered by the Islamic Sharia.

During the mourning days of Muharram and Safar-ul-Muzaffar, all the citizens will have the freedom to organise scheduled Majalis, and religious gatherings, and the sanctity of the premises will be fully taken care of within the circle of law.