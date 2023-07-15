Skilled youth can play vital role in growth: webinar

LAHORE:Skilled youth can play a vital role in the growth of the national economy and that’s why our youngsters should focus on skill development. Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan stated this while addressing a webinar organised by Punjab Youth Affairs Department on the eve of World Youth Skills Day on Friday. Ms Mehreen moderated the webinar.
Panelists Ms Iqra Hameed (Tech Women Alumni/Systems), Ms Nida Rasool (Payoneer), Ms Gulali Khan (LUMS), Ms Gul Ziba (CEO of Redmarker Systems/Executive Member RCCI), Ms Ayesha Zaman (CEO Skills Todo) and Ms Roshaan Sheikh (Tech Women Pakistan - UI/UX expert) participated in the webinar.
Umair Hassan said that the Youth Affairs Department has taken a number of initiatives during the last two years for the development of talented youth of the province. “We have already started the process of forming the Provincial Youth Coordination Commission.
