MCMC officers visit CPO

LAHORE:National Institute of Management 37th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) officers paid a study visit to the Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday.

The officers from Pakistan Administrative Service, NAB, Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Energy and Power Department, Senior officers belonging to Provincial Management Services KP and other institutions were included in the 16-member delegation.

The delegation was informed about the working of Punjab Police, field formations and modern service delivery projects.