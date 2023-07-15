Chinese scholar among 10 awarded PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to 10 of its scholars. A Chinese national Yung Hee Chun was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Pakistan Studies. Zobia Parveen in the subject of Islamic Studies, Muhammad Umair Majid in the subject of Molecular Biology, Zia-ur-Rahman in the subject of Molecular Biology, Maham Zahid Khan in the subject of Communication Studies, Aftab Alam in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialisation in International Relations), Ayesha Saeed in the subject of Home Economics (Food & Nutrition), Sumera Sharif in the subject of Islamic Studies, Naila Noureen in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics and Muhammad Adrees in the subject of Polymer Technology.