Three arrested for demanding extortion

LAHORE:Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate police on Friday arrested three suspects involved in demanding extortion from a trader on letterhead of a banned organisation.
The suspects had also threatened him through an international number. The suspects had also sent a demand for the extortion money on letterhead of a banned organisation to trader Kashif. The trader had reported the matter to police and a case was registered. Police lodged the investigations and checked at least 130 CCTV cameras and interrogated over 300 employees. The three suspects also included an employee of the trader. He would provide information to the mastermind.
