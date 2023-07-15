PFMA predicts surge in flour price to Rs3,000 per 20kg bag

LAHORE:Ruling group of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has predicted a surge in flour price to Rs3,000 per 20kg bag or Rs150 per kg from existing level of Rs2,800.

The wheat price is all set to break the barrier of Rs5,000 per 40kg level for the first time in near future and subsequently flour bag will be costlier to Rs3,000, said a leading flour mill owner while blaming policies of provincial Food Department here Friday.

However, a spokesperson of Food Department dismissed notion of flour millers saying there are no basis for any price hike of flour, saying ample wheat stock present in the open market. PFMA claimed a ban on storage of more than 200 maunds of wheat has be imposed by authorities. Resultantly, the price of wheat has increased by Rs75 per maund in the open market. The prices of wheat will increase further so does flour rates, he insisted.

Commenting on what he called insistence of Flour Mills Association about imminent price hike of flour, spokesperson of provincial food department said millers presented a strange logic that the action against hoarders increases the prices of wheat. This reasoning is implausible, he observed.

The food department has investigated the issue of rising prices of wheat and it has come to light that some groups of flour mills and hoarders are involved in black marketing of grains. Many flour mills have procured wheat at Rs3,900 per maund and are now artificially inflating wheat prices to sell flour at high prices, he claimed.

Some flourmills have stored their wheat with stockists due to which they are opposing action against the stockists. These elements always oppose drive against hoarders due to their vested interests, Food Department officials said and adding they are not allowing the price of wheat to come down and thus are involved in looting the poor people by making huge profits from wheat.

Moreover, he added, it has been the practice of the flourmills to blackmail the government by increasing the price of flour to get the quota of subsidised wheat prematurely issued from the official warehouses.

Spokesperson observed that the wheat quota system has been a source of massive looting in the past. The government exchequer as well as end consumers have been hit hard by taking subsidised wheat and selling it at high prices in the market. To deal with this situation, a transparent system of wheat release is being prepared to end this malpractice.

On the other hand, Progressive Flour Millers said there is no dearth of wheat in the market. They said that their members have not keen in increasing price on one pretext or the other. We believe that wheat is abundantly available for meeting grain requirements till September and may be beyond that, he added.