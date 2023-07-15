Hot, humid weather to prevail

LAHORE:The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Director General Imran Qureshi has stated that most districts will continue to experience hot and humid weather until tomorrow.

However, cities, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Multan, DG Khan, Attock, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Mianwali, and Chakwal are expected to have thundershowers. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected for Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, and adjoining areas, he added.

PDMA director general issued instructions to all administrations and organisations across the province, emphasising that officers should be deployed in the field to ensure proper drainage of rainwater. He urged all districts to be prepared for any emergency. He also appealed to the general public to stay informed about the weather conditions and advised against unnecessary travel during inclement weather. Citizens were reminded to avoid contact with electric wires, poles, and electrical appliances.