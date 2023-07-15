The News Education Expo 2023 begins today

LAHORE:Pakistan’s biggest education expo ‘The News Education Expo 2023’ will begin at Expo Centre, Johar Town here today (Saturday). The two-day event, with absolutely free entry for students, their parents and other stakeholders, is being organised by the country’s largest media group–The Jang Media Group in line with its traditions of providing free and on-spot information related to admissions, academic programmes, fee structures, scholarships, career counselling, foreign qualifications and much more.

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad will inaugurate The News Expo’23 which will continue till Sunday (tomorrow).

A number of leading national and international organisations are part of this year’s education expo with an aim to providing an opportunity to prospective students and their parents to directly interact with the representatives of these organisations and explore available options and wide range of opportunities vis-à-vis academic programmes, scholarships and career counselling under one roof.

Prominent among the participating organisations are the University of Lahore, Superior University, British Council, University of Management and Technology (UMT), Hajvery University, Forman Christian College (A Chartered University), Virtual University, Lahore Leads University, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pak-AIMS, Nur International University, Imperial College of Business Studies, TMUC, Roots IVY, PNY Trainings, PAC, Green International University, Brainys, Muslim Youth University, Informatics Group of Colleges, Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Qarshi University, Information Technology University, Unique Group of Institutions, Sharif Trust, Lahore Garrison University, Riphah International University, Ireland Education Office, Markcon, Ignition Pro, Apex, EducationLinks, Horizon International, AEO Pakistan, Edify, 5B Books, EducationLinks, Columbia School, Edulytic, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Study ICON and Universal Study Advisers and many more.