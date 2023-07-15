Cabinet approves Rs5bn for seven hospitals’ upgrade

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 20th Provincial Cabinet meeting at CM office Friday in which it was decided to improve treatment and other facilities in big hospitals of Punjab.

The cabinet granted approval to the upgradation programme of seven big hospitals of the province along with improving treatment facilities. Under the programme, rehabilitation, construction, repair and restructuring of Mayo Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, General Hospital, Dental Hospital, Children’s Hospital Lahore, Nishtar Hospital Multan and Allied Hospital Faisalabad will be done.

The cabinet approved Rs5 billion issuance of funds for the upgradation of hospitals. A step was taken to improve treatment facilities for children and during the first phase treatment facilities will be improved in Children’s Hospital Lahore and in the emergencies of Institute of Child Health Multan. Approval to another mega step was given for the government employees under which all government employees can get themselves treated in the PKLI.

The cabinet approved revolving fund for the treatment of all government employees in the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute.

Approval was granted during the meeting to change the names of District Headquarters Hospital Kasur to Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) Hospital Kasur and District Headquarters Hospital Faisalabad to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital Faisalabad.

Approval for grant-in-aid was given for the upgradation of Government Central Model School Lower Mall.

It was decided to take back water supply and sanitation work from the local governments concerned and hand it over to Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company.

The Cabinet accorded approval to de-notify the Board of Directors of Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company. Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police Punjab and the officials concerned attended the meeting.