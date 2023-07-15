US working with Pakistan to promote trade: Consul General

LAHORE: The US Consul General in Lahore, William K McNeill, visited different areas of Okara district on Thursday.

Through these visits to districts of Punjab, the US Consulate aims to strengthen people-to-people relations and explore economic opportunities in agribusiness and Pakistan’s tourism industry.

The US Consul General, during his visit to Cartiva Agri Science College, Okara, informed the people about the initiative of Pak America Green Alliance. The Alliance is a framework that will help address climate, economic, agricultural and energy challenges, he said. “The United States is working with Pakistan to promote inclusive economic growth through actions in the agriculture and energy sectors, in addition to climate change mitigation,” the Consul General said.

William K McNeill also visited Renala Khurd Hydel Power Plant, which was established by the famous philanthropist and civil engineer Sir Ganga Ram. On this occasion, he said the United States and Pakistan have a partnership in the field of clean energy that began in the 1960s.

He said achievements in the energy sector are a source of immense pride for both the countries. It included more than 4,000MW of electricity capacity to provide electricity to over 4.7 million people, he informed.

The Consul General said at the recent Energy Security Dialogue between the two countries, the two governments made new commitments to advance energy cooperation. “The US has announced new programmes in Pakistan, including electrification of flood-affected areas in Sindh. A 0.5 million dollar project is also included for the maintenance of infrastructure,” he added.

He also visited the Star School in Wasavewala village. Speaking on the occasion, he said since 1950, the US and Pakistan have fostered mutual understanding through educational and professional exchange programmes. “Pakistan has the world’s largest US government-funded Fulbright scholarship programme for foreign students”, he said.

He visited the grain market of Vasawewala village and appreciated the efforts of local farmers and business community.

He said the US government is working to promote trade and investment ties, encourage innovation, entrepreneurship and economic empowerment of women. The Consul General emphasised the importance of US-Pakistan partnership to expand the relations between the people of the two countries.

“Our countries have been good partners for 75 years. As diverse democracies, our two nations share many common interests and values, which is reflected in our partnership and many forms of cooperation.”