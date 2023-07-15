Cases against Imran: LHC seeks record of challans, adjourns hearing till next Friday

The Lahore High Court building in Lahore. The News/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking consolidation of all the cases and stopping proceedings against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The court, which adjourned till next Friday, sought further arguments from the parties. It also sought records of challans of cases against Imran.

During the hearing, the PTI chief’s lawyer Latif Khosa argued that all the cases had the same provisions and the same role had been given to his client. He added that this had never happened in history. “What is happening today with Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf is unprecedented,” he said. Khosa asked as the petitioner was not nominated in any case, then why was he nominated later at someone’s request? On the other end, the government lawyer said the report regarding the cases was not yet complete.