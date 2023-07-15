Cases against Imran: LHC seeks record of challans, adjourns hearing till next Friday

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking consolidation of all the cases and stopping proceedings against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.
The court, which adjourned till next Friday, sought further arguments from the parties. It also sought records of challans of cases against Imran.
During the hearing, the PTI chief’s lawyer Latif Khosa argued that all the cases had the same provisions and the same role had been given to his client. He added that this had never happened in history. “What is happening today with Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf is unprecedented,” he said. Khosa asked as the petitioner was not nominated in any case, then why was he nominated later at someone’s request? On the other end, the government lawyer said the report regarding the cases was not yet complete.
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election team said on Friday that it and his Democratic Party raised...
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umer Ata Bandial on Friday stressed the need for evolving a comprehensive...
WASHINGTON: Summer has just begun in the Northern Hemisphere but a brutal heatwave is already gripping parts of...
KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency on Friday disclosed the arrest of two officials of the Pakistan Customs who...
Pakistan is one of the countries with the highest number of ‘zero-dose’ children who have not received routine...
LAHORE: The US Consul General in Lahore, William K McNeill, visited different areas of Okara district on...