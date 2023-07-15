Asean regional forum ministerial meeting: Foreign secretary calls for promoting peace, stability in region

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan Friday represented Pakistan at the Asean Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Jakarta.

“He presented Pakistan’s perspective on peace and security in South Asia and the global challenges we face today. Also, the foreign secretary underscored the imperative of strengthening partnerships and promoting peace and stability in the Asia Pacific region,” said the Foreign Office in a statement.

Pakistan and Indonesia have now set up the Pakistan-Indonesia Business Council at the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KADIN) in Jakarta.

Speaking on the occasion, the foreign secretary termed the establishment of Pakistan-Indonesia Business Council an important step towards deepening economic engagement and unlocking the vast potential within the Pakistan-Indonesia partnership. Dr Asad Majeed Khan expressed the hope that the Council will serve as a catalyst for further economic cooperation by improving business-to-business interaction, promoting joint ventures, generating employment opportunities and reducing poverty to build prosperous and resilient societies.

In his keynote address, Chairman KADIN Arsjad Rasjid noted that Pakistan was an important non-traditional trading partner of Indonesia. He emphasized the immense potential for mutually beneficial economic ties between Pakistan and Indonesia and underscored the importance of long-term collaboration to unlock the untapped potential in both markets. He expressed KADIN’s readiness to host interactive sessions and networking opportunities and to explore potential collaboration and forming lasting partnerships.

Meanwhile, at his talk on ‘Foreign Policy of Pakistan’ at the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), a prestigious think tank based in Jakarta, the foreign secretary outlined Pakistan’s foreign policy priorities that include economic stability and growth, peaceful relations with neighbouring countries, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, developments in Afghanistan, engagement with East Asia especially Asean and relations with big powers including China and the United States. Dr Asad Majeed Khan spoke at length about the multidimensional cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia, especially in political, economic, security, defence, tourism and cultural domains.

The Foreign Office, commenting on the visit of the foreign secretary, said the two countries also engage closely in the framework of multilateral forums, including the UN and OIC. “The foreign secretary underlined the great potential of strategic cooperation and understanding between Pakistan and Indonesia as the two largest Islamic countries. He underscored the need to further explore new avenues of cooperation in the maritime domain, technology, digitisation, innovative economy and intellectual exchanges between the academia and think tanks of Pakistan and Indonesia,” said the Foreign Office.

Outlining Pakistan’s ‘Vision East Asia’ and the high importance it accords to its relations with Asean, the foreign secretary described Pakistan’s extensive cooperation with Asean as the oldest sectoral dialogue partner and its readiness to become a full dialogue partner for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Dr Asad Majeed Khan paid a courtesy call on the Indonesian President Joko Widodo and also met Ms Merutay Vidada Hafid, MP, Chairperson of Commission 1 of the Indonesian Parliament. Strengthening of bilateral cooperation in various fields including political, economic, education and tourism as well as cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries were discussed.