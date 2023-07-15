Pakistan gets bids to buy spot LNG, first in a year

ISLAMABAD: After almost one year, Pakistan here on Friday received two bids for two LNG cargoes against the three for which Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) had issued tenders on June 13 for January-February 2024 period.

These bids are valued higher due to the country’s high-risk factor at a time when the LNG prices are not more than $10 per mmBtu in the international spot market.

Only one LNG supplier Trafigura Pte Ltd came up with two bids that are on the higher side. One bid was priced at $23.47 per mmBtu for delivering LNG cargo on January 3-4 and the second bid was priced at $22.47 per mmBtu for delivering cargo n February 23-24, 2024.

The PLL received no bid for the third LNG cargo for January 28-29. Trafigura Pte Ltd has been declared technically qualified as a bidder by Pakistan LNG Limited.

After becoming part of the IMF SBA loan programme, the government managed bids for two LNG cargoes out of three. The bids’ validity date is July 31 and the PLL board will have to take a decision by July 31 if the bids are acceptable or not.

In the international spot market, the LNG prices are not more than $10 per mmBtu. Pakistan is however getting this at a higher cost due to the country’s high-risk factor.

Pakistan is currently getting nine LNG cargoes, eight from Qatar and one from ENI under the term agreement, but from January 2024, the number of term cargoes would increase to 11. The average price of the term cargoes stands at $12.9 per mmBtu. Pakistan had two LNG term agreements with Qatar — one for 15 years contract under 3.37 percent of Brent. Under this agreement, PSO is getting six cargoes.

Besides it is also getting two cargoes under a 10-year contract at a price of 10.2 percent of Brent. With ENI, PLL has a 15-year term contract with a price 12.14pc of Brent for one cargo.

On June 13, PLL issued the two-part tender seeking bids for nine LNG cargoes; six cargoes for the period of October-December, 2023 and three cargoes during the period of January-February, 2024. Earlier, PLL received no bids for six LNG cargoes needed from October to December on June 20, 2023. It is pertinent to mention that the five-year term agreement with Gunvor expired in July 2022, and since then the PLL has failed to make a term contract.

Interestingly, PLL also issued a two-part tender on August 6, 2022, seeking bids for a two-year period for LNG supply with one cargo per month from January 2023 to December 2024 and another part seeking tender for four years starting from January 2025 to December 2028. But PLL did not receive any bid. Pakistan wanted to use the bid price for term agreements for two and four-year periods with any private LNG supplier company.

However, the government has signed an LNG supply agreement with Azerbaijan’s state-owned company — SOCAR for distressed LNG. Under the agreement, SOCAR will offer one distressed LNG cargo to Pakistan every month and PLL will decide to accept or reject it in 24 hours’ time after comparing the price with spot cargo prices. This deal had annoyed ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who resigned from ECC in protest.