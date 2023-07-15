NAB converts Toshakhana inquiry into investigation

The National Accountability Bureau building in Islamabad. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has converted the status of Toshakhana case against former prime minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan from an inquiry into an investigation, and summoned him on Monday, July 17 to collect the report of inquiry in person.

According to the call-up notice issued on Friday, the NAB Rawalpindi stated in the light of evidence collected and statement of witnesses, the inquiry proceedings against Imran Khan had been converted into an investigation by the authority.

The call-up notice directed Imran Khan to join the investigation and appear before the combined investigation team of NAB Rawalpindi at 10am to collect the report of the inquiry in person as per Section 18 of NAPO, 1999.