QAU issues show-cause notice to Holi organisers

ISLAMABAD: The Quaid-i-Azam University sent a show cause notice on Friday to the organisers of the Hindu festival Holi on campus.

“It has come to notice that you have been involved in the following act(s) of the indiscipline cognizable under University Regulations Governing Students Discipline,” said the notice issued by the Directorate of Student Affairs (DSA) on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Higher Education Commission banned Holi celebrations across all educational institutes, triggering a public backlash. Later, the HEC withdrew the ban.

The July 12 notice claimed that the students violated public morals such as “use of indecent and filthy language, undesirable remarks and gestures, and acts of moral turpitude.

The DSA claimed that there was disorderly behaviour like “abusing, quarrelling, fighting, and insolence towards the use of force.”

The DSA stated that indulgence in such acts might have caused insult or physical injury to the students and staffers. They also allegedly defied the university’s authority, the DSA alleged.

“On Monday, June 12, 2023, during 3:00pm to 8:00pm in front of cafeteria, you along with others have been reported to be involved in celebrating/organizing/participating the event of Holi without taking prior permission/approval by the university (event management committee,” it said.

The administration accused the students of “refusing to stop playing loud music and forcefully continued the function” despite instructions by the university’s security staff.

The administration was of the view that this caused an unpleasant environment for others.

The DSA said the organisers could face one or more punishments or penalties -- fine, cancellation of hostel accommodation, cancellation of financial benefits, suspension of admission and ban on entry in the premises of the university for a specific period.The administration has asked the students to appear before the university discipline committee on July 18 at 12:30pm, along with written responses to accusations on them.“In case you fail to appear personally before the UDC as directed above, it would be construed that you have nothing to say and the UDC shall take an ex-parte decision as per record/evidence available to the UDC,” it said.