Minorities’ Commission bill needs further amendments: HR experts

ISLAMABAD: In a press conference organised by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) at the National Press Club that discussed the merits and demerits of the National Commission for Minorities Bill, 2023, the panellists called upon the government to improve the bill further before passage in the parliament.

They emphasized establishing a statutory national commission for minorities’ rights conforming with UN Paris Principles and the directives of the Supreme Court of 19 June 2014 (SMC No. 1 of 2014). Peter Jacob, Shafique Chaudhary, Dr A.H. Nayyar, Jayya Jaggi and Yousaf Benjamin addressed the conference.

Peter Jacob, the executive director of CSJ, welcomed the introduction of the National Commission for Minorities Bill, 2023 by the government in the National Assembly, this February, but added the bill in its present form manifests some gaps, which need to be addressed to make the prospective minority rights body functional and effective. The government should not miss an opportunity to constitute an independent and resourceful minority rights institution.

CSJ proposed amendments to the National Commission for Minorities Bill, 2023 to be presented to the federal government for the constitution of minority rights institution. They are:

The word ‘rights’ be included in the title of the bill, and the institution must be called National Commission for Minorities Rights (NCMR) to make the perspective clear.

The membership and composition of the commission should enable respect and realisation of human rights. It must reduce government representation and influence as well as reduce the religious divide or cancel the possibility to promote favourites among minorities or neglect others.

Four Hindus, two each from the upper castes and scheduled castes, and four Christians, one each from the provinces should be included as members to incorporate provincial representation.

The representation of Christians based on denominations and Hindus on the basis of caste identity cannot be a qualification, therefore, the appointments should be made on merit, considering the minorities’ commission a human rights institution, not a religious body.

Representation of smaller religious communities should be there. However, one seat for Sikhs rather than three seats would be appropriate in proportion to their population.

The representation of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) proposed in the bill should be dropped to constitute an independent minorities commission parallel to other national human rights institutions, rather than subservient to the above-mentioned bodies.

It is a tradition already set to incorporate ex-officio representation in national human rights institutions (NHRI). Therefore, the minorities commission should have one representative each from the NCHR, NCSW and NCRC. Moreover, this arrangement would naturally strengthen NHRI’s work, build synergies and avoid overlap.

One representative of the Ministry of Finance should be included so that the ministry is aware of the developments and financial needs of the minorities commission.

Make one-third of female participation mandatory amongst the non-official representation, as well as the official representation.

The appointment to the minority rights body should be through parliament rather than a selection committee, and it should present an annual report to the parliament rather than the President of Pakistan.

Assigning minorities commission, the work regarding places of worship is beyond its mandate as it will be a departure from the functions of the national human rights institution. Moreover, it is the work of the communities, local administration, and other government bodies.

The minorities commission should be able to use the one-liner allocated budget necessary to ensure financial autonomy. Moreover, the government’s commitment to supporting NHRIs should be reflected in the Federal annual budget by allotting funding for their functioning.