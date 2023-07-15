IHC dismisses Asad Qaiser’s bail plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a petition of former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser for a protective bail in a case registered against him in Swabi.
Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri terminated the plea due to non-pursuance by the petitioner. Asad’s lawyer informed the court that his client was on the way to the IHC.
The court expressed annoyance, remarking that the case was called twice, but the petitioner did not turn up in the courtroom, and dismissed the petition. —APP
