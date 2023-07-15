Call for reopening of girls’ schools in Afghanistan

Islamabad: Recognising the pivotal role education plays in empowering girls and women in positively contributing to society and the economy, the participants of a 2-day Pak-Afghan Dialogue on ‘Regional stability and geo-economic dynamics’ unanimously called for the reopening of girls' schools in Afghanistan.

The dialogue was organised here by Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in collaboration with its Afghan partner Organisation for Economic Studies and Peace.

They highlighted the detrimental impact caused by the closure of girls' schools on the lives and prospects of Afghan women, stressing the urgency to uphold their right to education.

They also underscored the significance of women's right to work and participate in the workforce, asserting that denying women these opportunities not only hampers their personal growth but also impedes the overall progress of Afghan society. They pointed out that Islam promotes gender equality and encourages the active inclusion of women in all spheres of life including the workforce.

The participating Pakistani and Afghan delegates expressed their perspectives on the challenges and opportunities in Afghanistan. A former Afghan envoy emphasised the importance of inclusive governance as the solution, stating that inclusive governance is crucial, the monopoly of one group or faction will not resolve our issues.

In his keynote address, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Talha Mahmood said that Pakistan and Afghanistan should synergetically pursue the shared socio-economic and political development goals and create stakes for standing by each other through thick and thin.

Moderating the discussions, Mozammil Shinwari, executive director, OESP, Afghanistan’s strides towards peace, transparency, self-sustainability, improved trade relations, and collaboration with regional partners despite international sanctions are positive developments paving the way for the region's prosperity, stability, and connected growth. In his opening remarks, Imtiaz Gul, executive director, CRSS, stressed the importance of addressing humanitarian issues and upholding human and political rights in Afghanistan.