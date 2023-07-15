China fellowship held at Arid University

Rawalpindi: Agriculture constitutes the largest sector of the economy and the present government is focusing on developing the agriculture sector on modern lines not only to improve the livelihoods of small farmers but also to enhance its contribution in the national economy.

Minister of State, Romina Khursheed Alam stated this while addressing the ceremony of China Fellowship 2023 held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Friday. The ceremony was organised by PMAS-AAUR in collaboration with CPEC-Agriculture Cooperation Centre (CPEC-ACC) and Asian Institute of Eco Civilisation Research and Development (AIECRD).

On the occasion, Chairman AIECRD, Zahid Latif, Mr Shakeel Ramy CEO, AIECRD, PMAS-AAUR Prof. Abdul Saboor, dean faculty of social sciences deans, directors, faculty members, management staff and students were also present. She emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts between the two friendly nations and said that it is the need of the hour that we should make more use of this friendship by enhancing and strengthening cooperation to overcome our issues.

Talking about the importance of Fellowship China, she said that it will be helpful to Pakistani students to study all the fields of China, which has led to progress in all its fields. It will not only help them to brighten their future but also contribute to the country’s development, she added.

Chairman AIECRD, Zahid Latif Khan highlighted the importance of relationship between the neighboring countries for the uplift of nation. Shakeel Ramy CEO, AIECRD brief the audience about the importance of this fellowship and told that despite the brotherly relationship and good-will there is little understanding of China among the people. At the end, Prof. Dr. Azam Khan, Director CPEC-Agriculture Centre informed about the selection process of this fellowship and advised the students to give full devotion in learning.