Teachers form jirga to take up issues with govt

MANSEHRA: All Primary Teachers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday constituted a 10-member jirga to take up its up-gradation and other issues with the government and political parties

“We have constituted a 10-member jirga to take up our core issues with the caretaker chief minister and heads of political parties including in Pakistan Democratic Movements,” Azizullah Khan, the APTA’s provincial president, told a meeting in Naran.

The district presidents and general secretaries of all 34 districts from KP attended the meeting.

The participants, including the office-bearers of the provincial body, decided that the jirga would take up the up-gradation and other issues with the caretaker chief minister, and heads of political parties.

And if the issues weren’t sorted out they would launch a strike across the province and also move the Peshawar High Court, said Mairaj Ali Shah, the provincial general secretary of the association.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s last government in the province had finalised entire legal formalities to upgrade primary teachers from the basic bay scale 15 to 16 but caretakers scraped the entire process and didn’t ensure the budgetary allocations for it,” Mairaj Ali Shah added.