NA body seeks FO briefing on Greece boat disaster

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs sought a briefing from the Foreign Office on the Greece migrant boat disaster and efforts to prevent such incidents in future.

National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Mohsin Dawar sought a report from the Ministry of Interior on human smuggling and institutional efforts and initiatives undertaken to prevent it. The meeting was attended by Muhammad Khan Daha, Ms Maiza Hameed, Muhammad Abu Bakar, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani and Ms Mehnaz Akbar Aziz besides officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The committee on Foreign Affairs expressed concerns over alleged corruption in the visa process for Afghan citizens. In the last meeting, the committee had asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior and FIA to furnish reports on loopholes in the visa processes. Mohsin Dawar expressed grave concern and questioned the rationale for non-submission of the reports. He stated that fragmentation of the mandate in visa issuance and non-presentation of the reports to the Parliament is tantamount to hiding corrupt practices in the visa processes.

The committee once again directed the agencies concerned to furnish the reports within two days. The ministries concerned maintained that visa approval was subject to clearance from the security agencies and assured that a report in this regard would be furnished to the committee at the earliest.

Citing a recent visit of a parliamentary delegation to China, the committee instructed the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to seek explanation from Pakistan’s ambassador to China who reportedly didn’t even bother to meet or facilitate the delegation. The members said the delegation had important meetings with Chinese officials and business leaders in the absence of any support or facilitation from Pakistan embassy officials.

The standing committee also directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to present a complete report on online attestation of power of attorney.