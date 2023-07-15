TTP claims attack on police station

PESHAWAR: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed an attack on the Matani Police Station early Friday.

Police officials said the midnight attack on Matani Police Station was carried out by eight to 10 attackers that was successfully repulsed.

They said hand grenades were lobbed inside the police station that went off with loud explosions. However, there was no report of any casualty.

A number of police stations and police posts have come under attack with grenades and heavy weapons in Peshawar and several other districts in recent months. A few days ago, a police post was attacked in Badaber area.

Police have been under attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last several years.

The biggest attack was the one targeting the Peshawar police lines in January that left around 100 cops martyred and over 200 wounded.