TTP claims attack on police station

PESHAWAR: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed an attack on the Matani Police Station early Friday.
Police officials said the midnight attack on Matani Police Station was carried out by eight to 10 attackers that was successfully repulsed.
They said hand grenades were lobbed inside the police station that went off with loud explosions. However, there was no report of any casualty.
A number of police stations and police posts have come under attack with grenades and heavy weapons in Peshawar and several other districts in recent months. A few days ago, a police post was attacked in Badaber area.
Police have been under attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last several years.
The biggest attack was the one targeting the Peshawar police lines in January that left around 100 cops martyred and over 200 wounded.
ISLAMABAD: The Quaid-i-Azam University sent a show cause notice on Friday to the organisers of the Hindu festival Holi...
ISLAMABAD: The farewell session of the National Assembly will be devoted to legislation and it would undertake record...
ISLAMABAD: In a press conference organised by the Centre for Social Justice at the National Press Club that discussed...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Friday dismissed a petition of former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser...
ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to form a task force for the security of Dasu Hydropower Project.The federal...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan on Friday signed a summary regarding the...