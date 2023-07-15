Minister orders strict action against land grabbers

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and In-charge Prime Minister’s Public Affairs & Grievances Wing Murtaza Javed Abbasi said on Friday the government was committed to resolving public issues on priority basis as swift measures were being taken in that regard. He was addressing an open court held at the Civil Secretariat here. Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider and other officials concerned were also present.

The minister listened to people's problems and issued on-the-spot directions to address complaints promptly.