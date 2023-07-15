Detailed verdict issued in Imran-Bushra nikah case

ISLAMABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Islamabad Muhammad Azam Khan Thursday declared as admissible the illegal marriage case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi during the latter’s Iddat.

Furthermore, the court dismissed the civil court’s verdict declaring a petition challenging the legality of the marriage inadmissible.

The ADSJ issued a detailed judgement to annul the decision of the civil judge in the case related to the marriage of Imran and Bushra Bibi. The judge remanded back the case and directed that civil judge should take a decision on the application after considering all the legal points.

Earlier, a civil court in Islamabad declared as inadmissible a petition that contended that the former premier and former first lady cohabited even though their first nikah had taken place without the completion of the latter’s mandatory Iddat period.

The petitioner, Muhammad Hanif, claimed that Bushra Bibi was divorced by her former husband in November 2017 and married Imran Khan on January 1, 2018, despite the fact that her Iddat period had not ended, “which is against the Sharia and Muslim norms.”

The complainant submitted in the court the statements of Mufti Muhammad Saeed — who conducted the marriage between Imran and Bushra, and Awn Chaudhry — Imran’s close friend — one of the witnesses at the wedding.

The civil court noted that the alleged nikah was solemnised in Lahore. “Therefore, the offense, if any, was committed, took place within the jurisdiction of the learned court of competent jurisdiction in Lahore, which could have the cognisance thereof.” The civil court judge noted that the complainant if aggrieved by any act of the respondents, should approach the court of competent jurisdiction in Lahore.

Describing the reasons for filing the petition in Islamabad, the petitioner said Khan and Bushra moved to the federal capital soon after their nikah and went into “valid retirement” at Imran’s Banigala residence.

Therefore, he said, a court in Islamabad should hear the case.

The court, however, said it lacked jurisdiction to take cognisance of the matter as the nikah was solemnised in the territorial jurisdiction of a competent court in Lahore.

“Hence the instant petition is not preceed-able within the territorial jurisdiction of this court.”

The petitioner challenged the decision of the civil court. Raja Rizwan Abbasi, the petitioner’s lawyer, argued that according to Section 179, this case could also be heard in Lahore and Islamabad. The ADSJ, after completion of arguments, declared the petition as admissible and returned this case to the civil court for hearing.