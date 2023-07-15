30 years in prison for US man who exploited Filipino girls

WASHINGTON: A Chicago man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for soliciting sexually explicit photos and videos from young girls in the Philippines.
Karl Quilter, 58, pleaded guilty last year to sexual exploitation of children, the US Attorney´s Office for the North District of Illinois said.
Quilter was sentenced to 30 years in a federal prison by US District Judge Virginia Kendall, the US Attorney´s Office said in a statement on Friday.
Quilter enticed at least nine girls in the Philippines to produce sexually explicit photos and videos and send them to him via Facebook, Viber, and Skype between 2017 and 2020, it said.
