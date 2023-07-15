Dutch elections set for November after fall of Rutte

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands said on Friday it will hold snap general elections on November 22 in what will be a transformative vote to replace the country´s longest-serving prime minister, Mark Rutte.

Dutch voters will go to the polls to elect a new parliament following the collapse of Rutte´s four-party coalition a week ago over a bitter argument about asylum seeker policy.

Rutte, the leader of the centre-right VVD party, stunned the Netherlands by announcing on Monday that he was quitting politics altogether after 13 years at the helm.

With the leaders of other Dutch coalition partners also resigning following the implosion of the government, it promises to be a seismic election in the eurozone´s fifth-largest economy.

“Lower house elections will be held on Wednesday, November 22. This was decided by the cabinet on the recommendation of Interior Minister Bruins Slot,” Rutte´s cabinet said in a statement.