Shajar fails to qualify for 100 metre final at Asian Athletics

LAHORE: Pakistan’s top sprinter Shajar Abbas on Friday failed to qualify for the 100 metre final of the 25th Asian Athletics Championship in Bangkok.
Shajar clocked 10.45 seconds to finish fourth in his heat in the semi-finals. He had clocked 10.37 the other day to qualify for the semi-finals. This was also his new national record. He could have made it to the final had he timed 10.37 which he had done the other day.
