Pakistan conquer Iran 3-2 in U16 Volleyball

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s colts were off to a highly impressive start when they conquered strong Iran 3-2 in their opening show of the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Under-16 Volleyball Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Friday.

It was a grueling fight with both sides making top efforts to dominate. After losing the first set 19-25, the Green-shirts did a fine job to level the score by winning the second set 29-27. Iran bounced back and took 2-1 lead when they captured the third set 25-19. However, it did not deter Pakistan’s promising lot as they secured victories in the next two sets with 25-17 and 25-13 margins to seal a solid win.

“It was a solid start,” Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob told 'The News' after his team’s superb win. “You know Iran is an Asian champion and its volleyball is very strong and beating them is a morale booster for our youngsters,” Yaqoob said.

Pakistan will face Uzbekistan on Sunday (tomorrow) in their next show before taking on Kazakhstan.

Immediately after this four-nation event which will end on July 19 these four teams will report for the Asian Under-16 Championship on July 20. The continental event will also be held in Tashkent from July 22-29.