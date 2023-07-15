Jaiswal falls for 171 as India add to huge lead

ROSEAU, Dominica: West Indies finally prised out debutant century-maker Yashasvi Jaiswal and added the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane but India remained in complete control at 400 for four at lunch on the third day of the first Test in Dominica on Friday.

Already facing the prospect of an innings defeat on a deteriorating pitch with the tourists´ lead standing at an imposing 250 runs, the Caribbean team didn´t help their cause when captain Kraigg Brathwaite dropped a regulation catch offered by Virat Kohli off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

On 40 at the time, the champion batsman and former skipper´s painstaking effort has taken him to 72 off 170 balls at the break in partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (21 not out).

Getting to 171 off 387 deliveries in more than eight hours in the middle, Jaiswal was undone by the extra pace and bounce extracted by fast bowler Alzarri Joseph in edging a catch to wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva after an hour´s play to break a 110-run third-wicket partnership with Kohli.

Senior seamer Kemar Roach then accounted for vice-captain Rahane who mistimed a drive to Jermaine Blackwood at extra-cover.

On second day Jaiswal´s 143 not out and Sharma´s 103, his 10th Test century, drained the enthusiasm of a Caribbean side hampered by the absence through illness of one of their main spinners, Rakeem Cornwall, for much of a sun-drenched day.

Their opening stand of 229 is the highest ever for India in Test cricket outside of the sub-continent.

It came to an end 15 minutes before the tea interval when Sharma, having just stroked a boundary to get to three figures, gloved a delivery from West Indies debutant Alick Athanaze for alert wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva to dart forward and complete the catch.

Local hero Athanaze, who was called upon to do more work than expected with his off-spinners in Cornwall´s absence, then showed sharp reflexes at gully to remove new batsman Shubman Gill off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican. Jaiswal and former captain Virat Kohli (36 not out) then played watchfully through the final session and survived a few anxious moments in an unbroken third-wicket stand of 72 which sets the visitors up perfectly on day three to further extend a lead which already stands at an imposing 162 runs.

With rain forecast over the scheduled final two days of the match, it is likely that India will be hoping to get at the West Indies batsmen in the second innings by the third afternoon as they pursue a comprehensive victory to get the new cycle of the World Test Championship underway with maximum points.

Jaiswal´s innings, the highest by an Indian debutant outside of his home country and the third highest for Indian debutants overall behind Shikar Dhawan (187) and Sharma himself (177), underscored not just his immense talent but also the 21-year-old´s powers of concentration and ability to adapt his game to meet the requirements of Test cricket.

"This was a really emotional experience for me," said a tired but obviously overjoyed Jaiswal at the end of the day.

"The pitch was pretty difficult. (It spins) too much here and the outfield is really slow. It was just important for me to keep talking to Rohit and Virat and keep rotating the strike. I kept telling myself to just stay out there and kept pushing myself to perform for my country."

In more than seven hours at the crease, the left-hander has so far faced 350 deliveries, stroking 14 fours.

Sharma´s 103 was a touch more aggressive, his innings occupying 221 balls in which he struck ten fours and two sixes before the lapse in concentration on reaching the century mark proved his undoing.

West Indies won the toss

West Indies 1st Innings 150

India 1st Innings

Jaiswal c Da Silva b Joseph 171

Sharma (c) c Da Silva b Athanaze 103

Gill c Athanaze b Warrican 6

Virat Kohli not out 72

Rahane c Blackwood b Roach 3

Ravindra Jadeja not out 21

Extras: (b 8, lb 11, w 5) 24

Total: 142 Over (RR: 2.81) 400/4

Fall of wickets: 1-229, 2-240, 3-350, 4-356

Bowling: Kemar Roach 19-5-41-1, Alzarri Joseph 18-2-78-1, Rahkeem Cornwall 11-3-22-0, Jomel Warrican 45-4-106-1, Jason Holder 18-5-40-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 9-0-21-0, Alick Athanaze 16-2-53-1, Raymon Reifer 4-0-16-0, Jermaine Blackwood 2-0-4-0

Umpires: Gough, Kettleborough