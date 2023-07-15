CITY PULSE

State of Despair

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hadia Moiz, Hussain Jamil, Irfan Abdullah, Maisam Hussain, Marium Agha, Naira Sharjeal, Noman Siddiqui, Sameen Agha, Sheema Khan and Sumbul Sultana. Titled ‘State of Despair’, the show will run at the gallery until July 17. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

Artists of The Manifesto of Nomadism 2023

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Paul-Mehdi Rizvi and Manizhe Ali. Titled ‘Artists of The Manifesto of Nomadism 2023’, the show will run at the gallery until July 25. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.