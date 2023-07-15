CITY PULSE

State of Despair
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hadia Moiz, Hussain Jamil, Irfan Abdullah, Maisam Hussain, Marium Agha, Naira Sharjeal, Noman Siddiqui, Sameen Agha, Sheema Khan and Sumbul Sultana. Titled ‘State of Despair’, the show will run at the gallery until July 17. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.
Artists of The Manifesto of Nomadism 2023
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Paul-Mehdi Rizvi and Manizhe Ali. Titled ‘Artists of The Manifesto of Nomadism 2023’, the show will run at the gallery until July 25. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
Syed Jawaid Iqbal, chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Academy of Performing Arts , has applauded...
The Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to federal and provincial law officers, the Sindh IGP and others on...
Two people were tragically killed and six others sustained injuries in a series of incidents involving firing and...
A teenage and inexperienced security guard unintentionally claimed the life of a man who had travelled from rural...
The civil society and Climate March Karachi 2023 management demanded resignation of Sindh Environment Protection...
Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has constituted a committee to probe the killing of a newly...