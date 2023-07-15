NAPA applauds Sindh govt’s support for promoting music in schools

Syed Jawaid Iqbal, chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA), has applauded Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, foreign minister of Pakistan and chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Syed Murad Ali Shah, chief minister of Sindh, and Syed Sardar Ali Shah, minister for education and literacy, culture, heritage, and antiquities of the Government of Sindh, for their dedicated efforts in promoting performing arts education in Sindh and integrating arts into mainstream school education, as promised.

This commendable initiative taken by them should serve as an inspiration for other provinces and the federal capital to follow suit and make music a mandatory subject in schools, he said in a statement.

"The recognition of NAPA's diploma/certification in music by the Government of Sindh is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at NAPA initiated by the legendry Zia Mohyeddin. We are grateful to the School Education and Literacy Department for understanding the importance of music education in fostering creativity and holistic development among students. This step will undoubtedly strengthen the education system in Sindh,” said Syed Jawaid Iqbal.

Jawaid further said that the significance of performing arts in education cannot be overstated. Research has demonstrated that individuals engaged in performing arts possess the ability to employ their minds, emotions, and bodies in a manner that allows them to effectively navigate real-life situations with empathy, understanding, emotional intelligence and confidence, while effectively communicating with diverse individuals and communities. Therefore, it is crucial to involve children in performing arts from an early stage in order to equip them with the essential skills to navigate through life successfully.

“NAPA will continue providing quality education in the field of performing arts and will continue to collaborate closely with the Government of Sindh to implement its vision of integrating performing arts into mainstream school curricula.”