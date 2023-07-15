Teenage security guard accidentally takes life of hospital visitor

A teenage and inexperienced security guard unintentionally claimed the life of a man who had travelled from rural Sindh to care for a family member admitted at a private hospital in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.
Police arrived at the hospital and apprehended the security guard responsible, along with a 30-bore rifle that was used in the tragic accident.
The deceased was identified as Gulzar, a resident of Tando Adam, who had arrived to attend to his relative receiving medical treatment at the private hospital. The police said the security guard, Zubair, aged 18, had only been recruited ten days prior to the incident. Zubair told the police that he had not received any training in handling weapons before being assigned to his duties.
It was learnt that he had been handed a 30-bore rifle without any proper instructions or guidance on its use. Zubair, who hails from the Dadu district of Sindh, confessed during questioning that he had been seated on a bench while Gulzar was also seated on a nearby bench when the firearm accidentally discharged.
