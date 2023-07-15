Civil society demands Sepa DG’s resignation over operations affecting environment

The civil society and Climate March Karachi 2023 management demanded resignation of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) Director General Naeem Mughal on Friday over Sepa’s operations which are not “environment-friendly”.

Addressing a press conference regarding the Climate March Karachi 2023 which will take place on Sunday to protest against the environmental destruction that has been brought about as a result of oppressive and anti-poor policies, the Pakistan Mohaliati Tahaffuz Movement’s Ahmad Shabbar said lands in Karachi are being reclaimed without conducting environmental impact assessments (EIAs) and Sepa is responsible for this.

He gave an example of the Malir Expressway project whose EIA was done one year after the construction work started, which, he said, was a blatant violation of Sepa laws. “Sepa’s operations are not environment-friendly,” he said, demanding immediate resignation of the Sepa director general.

The Climate March member bodies are Tehreek-e-Niswan Pakistan, Indigenous Rights Alliance, Pakistan Maholiati Tahaffuz Movement, Green Pakistan Coalition, Home-Based Women Workers Federation, Progressive Students Collective, Sindh Moorat March, The Knowledge Forum and Human Right Commission of Pakistan.

The Climate March management told the press conference that Karachi has become an unsafe city because there is no clean water and air quality is compromised. As a result, the city is vulnerable to climate disasters, floods, heavy rainfall, urban floods, or heat.

The icing on the cake here, on top of municipal failure, shortened lives, ill-health and climate disasters, is the destruction imposed on the people by the government’s own development projects.

A press statement from the Climate March 2023 management said that Karachi’s sewage goes into Lyari and Malir rivers, which had clean water till the 80s, thus rendering the water unsafe for consumption.

Speaking on the Malir Expressway, the march’s management said that the project had thrown people on the roads, displacing women, children, small farmers, and cultural centres such as the Syed Hashmi Library of Baloch culture.

It has destroyed homes, graveyards and rivers. Malir, Karachi’s food basket, is no more adding to the already acute food security issues. The statement said that Gujjar and Orangi Nullah cleanup displaced 7,000 families at the hands of the city government and the Frontier Works Organisation.

“The project was ill-thought. It’s a part of the destructive course of what the state calls development, in a long series of attacks on ordinary working class people, the poorest of the poor surviving next to streams like Guijar Nullah.” The press statement added that the World Bank and Government of Sindh’s project ‘SWEEP’ literally swept people away from their homes.

The plastic waste and sewerage, coupled with industrial waste and shortsighted construction on illegally reclaimed coastal areas, have devastated the Indus Delta when in fact it should be declared a Nature Reserve with recognized rights for the indigenous communities. Issues such as illegal cutting of mangroves and seawater intrusion have pushed the fishing and coastal communities towards further poverty, it said.

According to the statement, the devastation caused by the 2022 floods also needs to be mentioned, due to which millions of people are still displaced and several unaccounted for. The gendered impact of the floods has also not been fully explored or addressed thus far. Issues range from the unaccounted displacement of the khwajasira community members, feminine hygiene, pregnancies in displaced locations and more.

The floods also lead to massive climate migrations, which have put a strain across the country. People have had to move between destroyed homes and urban centres with weak infrastructure made weaker still due to a contested population census.

It suggested that affected people in Sindh and Balochistan need the government’s attention, for climate reconstruction, compensation for deaths, safe shelter, health care, alternative livelihoods and to build their climate resilience, whilst ensuring that exploited farmers, women, minorities, khawajasiras, marginalised communities, people with disabilities are provided with adequate quality of life.