Development work at Dhabeji economic zone set to begin today

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Investment and Public-Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, addressed a joint press conference in Karachi on Friday and announced that the development work of the grand CPEC project at the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone site will commence on Saturday (today).

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, and members of the Sindh cabinet, will inaugurate the project.

Memon said the Sindh government is inaugurating the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone on July 15, and any investor who establishes their business within this zone will be eligible for a ten-year tax exemption, the importation of machinery for business purposes will be duty-free.

He emphasized that the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone holds immense potential for generating employment opportunities for millions of youth. This zone is expected to create both direct and indirect employment prospects, providing a platform for the skilled and talented individuals of our nation, he said, adding that with its golden investment opportunities, the zone aims to attract investors from around the globe, as its scale and scope promise to be a magnet for international investment, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the region.

The information minister stated that the chief minister is actively developing programmes to identify investment opportunities within the province, and the objective is to showcase the various investment sectors to potential investors and businessmen, encouraging them to invest in these sectors.

During the media briefing, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar emphasized the significance of promoting investment opportunities in the country for economic development. He said that Pakistan has yet to witness an opportunity as remarkable as the Dhabeji zone — a zone brimming with potential and countless opportunities.

He explained that this is a CPEC project due to China’s recognition of this area as an ideal location for the relocation of neighbouring industries. He said an essential aspect of the Dhabeji zone is its commitment to being environment-friendly, and there would be alternative energy sources that are both cost-effective and accessible.

He highlighted that this zone boasts comprehensive management of gas and water supplies, ensuring the necessary resources are readily available. He said that this zone will significantly impact the economic trajectory of Pakistan, aiming to transform it into the most prosperous and successful economic zone in the country.

He mentioned that the Dhabeji zone is strategically located along a crucial geographical route and emphasized its significant role in the country's economy. In its initial phase, the zone aims to create approximately 150,000 employment opportunities, contributing to job growth and socioeconomic development, recognizing the need for skilled technical staff, and plans are underway to establish a technical institute within the zone to address the shortage and ensure a qualified workforce.

Chief Executive Officer Sindh Economic Zone Management Company Abdul Azeem Uqaili, Dhabeji Zone Developer Mahabat Khan, and the head of the Sindh Public Private Partnership Unit, Asad Zamin, also addressed the gathering on this occasion.

During a media briefing, Sharjeel Inam Memon responded to a question by stating that investors are already in contact and showing interest in establishing their presence in the Dhabeji zone. An investment of approximately 5 billion dollars is expected, indicating the substantial economic potential of the zone.

In response to another question, he mentioned that the Dhabeji zone will accommodate industries of various sizes, ranging from small-scale to medium and large-scale enterprises. Bookings for the zone are set to commence in two months, providing opportunities for businesses to secure their presence, the development work is expected to be completed within 18 months.

In response to a question, Memon held out the assurance that comprehensive security measures will be implemented to ensure the safety of the project. He emphasized that this project will serve as a model for others, setting a high standard of development and security.

Regarding the allocation of land in the zone, he explained that as per the regulations of the SEZMC land will be exclusively provided to investment companies.

In response to another question, the minster expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating that it will have a significant positive impact on Karachi, Sindh, and Pakistan as a whole. He mentioned that the project has the potential to expand from its initial size of 1,500 acres to a massive 15,000 acres.