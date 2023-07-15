Haleem Adil to approach courts if he is replaced as leader of opposition ‘unlawfully’

Consultations between the chief minister and the leader of the opposition is a constitutional obligation before setting up the caretaker government in a province before the general elections.

The leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also the Sindh president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), made this remark in a video statement released on Friday.

He stated that despite rumours suggesting that PTI leaders had disappeared, the opposition in Sindh was steadfast and committed to fulfilling its responsibilities. “We have not gone anywhere. We are present to fulfil our constitutional responsibility,” he said.

Sheikh also revealed that he had written a letter to the Sindh CM, expressing his readiness for consultation over the formation of the caretaker government whenever it was required.

Commenting on the recent nomination of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA Rana Ansar for the slot of the leader of the opposition by her party, Sheikh pointed out that the selection of the leader of the opposition required the signatures of a majority of the opposition members.

He added that if Rana secured the support of a majority of the opposition MPAs, he would welcome her as the new opposition leader. He, however, warned that any illegal selection of the leader of the opposition would be challenged in courts.

Sheikh also expressed in his statement his appreciation for the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) acknowledging its support to the PTI throughout their political journey.

He specifically praised Pir Pagara, the GDA chief, for standing firm in his commitment to upholding what he believed to be right.

MQM-P’s application

Sindh MPAs belonging to the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday formally submitted an application to the Sindh Assembly secretariat for appointment of the party’s parliamentary party leader in the House, Rana Ansar, as the new leader of the opposition.

The MQM-P submitted the application to this effect against the backdrop of the absence from Sindh Assembly sessions of the incumbent leader of the opposition, Haleem Adil Sheikh of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), since the May 9 violence in the country. Also, after May 9, many incumbent and former legislators of the PTI announced parting ways with the party in protest against the violence.

The application for the new opposition leader was submitted by MQM-P MPAs in the presence of the party’s senior deputy convener Dr Farooq Sattar.

Dr Sattar told the media that the application contained the signatures of 20 lawmakers belonging to the MQM-P. He added that the party had a strength of 21 members in the House and one MPA, Kanwar Naveed Jameel, could not sign the application due to his ill health.

The MQM-P leader said the opposition was an integral part of the democratic dispensation in any country. He noted that the incumbent opposition leader had been constantly absent from the House.

Dr Sattar said the opposition leader had to take part in the consultations to take place as per the constitution for finalising the name of the caretaker chief minister to be appointed next month.

He expressed the hope that Rana after assuming the office of the opposition leader in the provincial legislature would duly represent the residents of both urban and rural Sindh.

Dr Sattar said that efforts should be made to bridge the gap between urban and rural parts of the province. He asked the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party to take the MQM-P on board while choosing the incoming caretaker CM in the province.

He expressed the hope that the Grand Democratic Alliance, another opposition party in the Sindh Assembly, would support the MQM-P bid to clinch the opposition leader’s office.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani said the decision to change the opposition leader in the House would be taken as per the rules. He explained that he had asked the secretary of the provincial assembly to give legal advice on this issue.

He said the GDA had also contacted the assembly secretariat for securing the office of the opposition leader.