Kashmore district is experiencing an alarming rise in banditry and kidnapping, leaving its residents unable to live their lives in peace. Recently, an SHO, along with two police constables, were kidnapped while trying to recover an abducted child from the ‘katcha’ area and a few days later a Medical Superintendent of Wapda Hospital Guddu was kidnapped by armed men from his private clinic, as per reports. These incidents raise serious questions about the law and order situation in the district.
There is a pervasive climate of fear in the area but the government has not taken any meaningful steps to curb the lawlessness. The police have failed to provide security to the people. We need the provincial government to launch an operation in the area to get rid of the criminal elements.
Sanaullah Kalwar
Kashmore
