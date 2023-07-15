Violent and deadly tribal feuds appear to be on the rise in Sindh, leading to an anarchic situation in the northern region of the province. Unfortunately, the provincial government is in the hands of those who abuse their powers for corrupt and selfish purposes and the characters that run the bureaucracy are not too different.

This is why the province suffers on all counts and is unlikely to see a revival of its glory days any time soon.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad