Time for answers

I am a resident of Karachi and whenever I step out of my house, I live with the fear that someone on a bike might rob me of my belongings and my life. This fear is common among the people of my city, though it should not be. Karachi is remembered only during elections and forgotten soon after. The problems of the city are raised by many but no one is working to change its circumstances. Where are the thousands of phones and vehicles stolen from the city’s people going? Why are they not being traced and found? Where is the money earned from their theft going? And where are the law-enforcement agencies responsible for protecting our lives and property?
Taha Ahmed
Karachi
