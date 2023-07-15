Emirates’ celebrates 25 years in Peshawar

KARACHI: Emirates on Friday marked 25 years of successful operations in Peshawar, Pakistan’s sixth largest city, a statement said.

Since the inaugural flight on July 14, 1998, Emirates has carried over 1.8 million passengers between Dubai and Peshawar and lifted more than 25,000 tonnes of cargo, supporting travel and trade through the export of commodities.

In 1998, the inaugural flight landed at Bacha Khan International Airport, becoming the second Pakistani city served by the airline and, since then, the airline has ensured seamless travel connectivity between Pakistan’s North Western city of Peshawar and Emirates’ network, including its hub city of Dubai.