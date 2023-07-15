PRGMEA signs deal with academia

LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with two varsities for sustainable textile industry growth, a statement said on Friday.
The MoU signed with the Lahore University of Management Sciences and the Government College University Lahore aims to fortify industry-academia linkages, keeping the local industry competitive in the international market by establishing missing links and identifying weaknesses and strengths.
The understanding with GC University was signed for Carbon Forestry Project, marking the beginning of an industry-academia partnership aimed at fostering growth and innovation in the garment industry of Pakistan.
