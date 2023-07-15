Gold rises Rs6,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs6,500 per tola on Friday following depreciation of the Pak rupee.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs214,500 per tola in the local market.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs5,574 to Rs183,900. Gold rates remained unchanged at $1,959 per ounce in the international market.

Silver rates increased by Rs50 to Rs2,650 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also rose by Rs42.86 to Rs2,271.94.