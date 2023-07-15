Gold rises Rs6,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs6,500 per tola on Friday following depreciation of the Pak rupee.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs214,500 per tola in the local market.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs5,574 to Rs183,900. Gold rates remained unchanged at $1,959 per ounce in the international market.
Silver rates increased by Rs50 to Rs2,650 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also rose by Rs42.86 to Rs2,271.94.
KARACHI: Emirates on Friday marked 25 years of successful operations in Peshawar, Pakistan’s sixth largest city, a...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association has inked a memorandum of...
KARACHI: The rupee gave up previous session’s gains against the dollar in both currency markets on Friday amid an...
LONDON: Investors have piled back into bonds in Pakistan and Argentina following cash infusions and optimism over...
LAHORE: There is no dispute that the Pakistani governments have failed to control prices, unlike the transparent...
ISLAMABAD: Huawei Technologies Ltd. and Khazana Enterprise have reached a memorandum of understanding to build...