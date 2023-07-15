Rupee falls

KARACHI: The rupee gave up previous session’s gains against the dollar in both currency markets on Friday amid an increase demand for the greenback from importers, dealers said.

The local currency fell by 1.13 rupees or 0.41 percent against the dollar in the interbank market. It closed at 277.59 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 276.46.

The rupee was trading at 284 to the dollar in open markets, down from 280 in the previous session. In relation to the dollar, it dropped by 4 rupees.

Dealers said the rupee lost ground in the interbank market due to demand for dollars from importers.

“There was a demand for dollars to pay for imports, which put pressure on the local currency,” said a currency dealer.

Since Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement for a $3 billion stand-by arrangement last month, the currency had been rising.

“After experiencing a significant rise, the currency saw a correction. The rupee's decline was anticipated. The early increase driven on by anticipation of the IMF loan seems to have subsided at this point,” said Zafar Paracha, secretary general of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.