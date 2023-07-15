No consumer resistance

LAHORE: There is no dispute that the Pakistani governments have failed to control prices, unlike the transparent governments elsewhere, but the absence of consumer resistance also encourages businesses to charge unreasonable prices.

Consumers have the ability to control price hikes through resistance or by exerting pressure on businesses. They can organise and participate in boycotts of products or services when they feel that the prices are too high.

By refusing to purchase the goods or services, consumers can send a strong message to the business and potentially force them to reconsider their pricing strategy.

Buyers have the power to shift their demand to substitute products or services that are more affordable. For example, if the price of a particular brand of coffee increases significantly, consumers may choose to switch to a different brand or a cheaper alternative altogether. This shift in demand can create market pressure and force businesses to re-evaluate their pricing.

In 2011, Bank of America announced a plan to introduce a $5 monthly fee for customers who used their debit cards for purchases. The proposed fee triggered a wave of customer outrage and backlash across social media platforms.

Customers, in response, organised online petitions and threatened to switch to other banks. Under immense pressure, Bank of America scrapped the debit card fee before it was even implemented. The episode demonstrated the influence of consumer resistance in shaping bank policies and fees.

In some cases, consumers can negotiate with businesses to lower prices. This is especially true for big-ticket items like cars or electronics, where there may be some flexibility in pricing.

Consumers can leverage their bargaining power by comparing prices, negotiating with multiple sellers, or using competitors’ offers to their advantage.

In 2011, Netflix announced a 60 percent price increase for their combined DVD-by-mail and streaming services.

This decision faced significant backlash from subscribers who were unhappy with the sudden price hike.

Customers cancelled their subscriptions in large numbers, causing Netflix’s stock price to plummet. As a result, Netflix eventually abandoned their plan to separate the DVD and streaming services, and they issued an apology to their customers. The backlash forced Netflix to reconsider their pricing strategy and resulted in the preservation of their combined service offering.

The use of online platforms and social media is another tool for consumers to voice their dissatisfaction with high prices or price hikes. Negative reviews, comments, or posts about pricing can potentially harm a business’s reputation and influence other consumers’ decisions. Companies are often sensitive to public opinion and may respond by adjusting their prices or offering discounts.

Consumers can influence pricing indirectly by supporting competition and fostering a competitive market. When multiple businesses compete for customers, they are more likely to keep prices in check to attract and retain consumers.

By supporting businesses that offer competitive prices and avoiding monopolies or anti-competitive practices, consumers contribute to a more balanced market.

In developed societies, consumers reduce consumption of daily use items when prices shoot up unreasonably or due to temporary short supplies. They even boycott commodities like meat or any vegetable if the prices jump. In Pakistan, a slight hint of shortage of any consumable item leads to panic buying. This puts further pressure on prices and encourages black marketers and hoarders to mint money.

It is important to note that while consumer resistance can sometimes be effective, it may not always lead to immediate or significant price changes. The impact of consumer actions depends on various factors such as market conditions, industry dynamics, and the extent of consumer mobilisation.