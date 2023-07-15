PRL launches project to double crude processing capacity, produce higher-value products

KARACHI: Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) said on Friday it had launched a project to double its crude processing capacity and add deep conversion capabilities to produce higher-value products.

The Refinery Expansion and Upgrade Project (REUP) will increase PRL’s crude processing capacity from 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 100,000 bpd, the company said in a statement.

“This [REUP] will enable the conversion of the entire fuel oil production into valuable products such as petrol and diesel, while adhering to the stringent EURO V standard for environmentally friendly fuels,” the company said.

PRL said it would transform its existing hydro-skimming configuration into a deep conversion refinery, equipped with advanced technology and processes that would also be aligned with environmental protocols.

“The initiative aims to propel PRL into a sustainable future, producing cleaner and environmentally friendly fuels, while meeting the growing demands of the market,” the company said. “However, the absence of a comprehensive refining policy to support industry development and attract investments remains a pressing concern.”

According to the company, REUP ensures compliance with international fuel standards, creates substantial employment opportunities, stimulates economic activity, and fosters skill development by training professionals on cutting-edge licensed technology.

The project would contribute to the national economy, reduce import dependency, and promote import substitution, resulting in substantial savings of valuable foreign exchange, the company said. “By increasing local production of refined products, the REUP project enhances energy security and lays the foundation for a self-sufficient and sustainable energy sector.”

Tariq Kirmani, chairman of PRL, emphasised the necessity of a brownfield policy as a crucial enabler for existing refineries to pursue critical upgrades.

“With an investment of approximately $5 billion, all existing refineries could undergo upgrades, resulting in a deep conversion capacity of around 400,000bpd,” he said.

Kirmani emphasised that a slight government support would be a “win-win” proposition for all stakeholders.

“The brownfield policy can act as a catalyst to attract much-needed investment to the country, enabling a larger deep conversion capacity compared to greenfield refinery projects.”

PRL said despite devaluation of the rupee, which doubled the cost of the front-end engineering design work for the company, its board of directors reaffirmed their dedication to the project during a recent board meeting.

The government has approved a policy to attract greenfield refinery investments with a capacity of approximately 200,000-250,000bpd, requiring an investment of over $10-12 billion, according to the company. “However, more than the greenfield policy, the need of the hour is a policy for the upgrade of existing refineries, unfortunately, the approval for which has been pending for several months,” PRL said.