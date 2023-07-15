Stocks close lower as investors fear economic slowdown

Stocks closed lower on Friday as investors weighed dismal data of large scale manufacturing (LSM) falling for eleventh straight month in May 2023, traders said.

The market witnessed a fall for a second straight session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index that closed lower by 198.98 points or 0.44 percent to 45,067.98 points against 45,266.96 points recorded in the last session.

The highest index of the day remained at 45,488.45 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 45,043.17 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed lower amid concerns for dismal data on LSMI output decline by 14.37 percent year-on-year in May’23, surging govt treasury bond yields and hike in industrial power tariff.”

He stated that investor concerns for soaring external debt, further IMF disbursements conditional upon IMF reviews implementing federal budgets, structural reforms, SBP’s tight monetary policy, and market-based forex management played a catalyst role in the bearish close.

The KSE-30 index also decreased by 88.35 points or 0.55 percent to 16,015.31 points against 16,103.67 points.

Traded shares decreased by 222 million shares to 267.514 million shares from 489.176 million shares. The trading value declined to Rs6.783 billion from Rs14.543 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.872 trillion from Rs6.879 trillion. Out of 323 companies active in the session, 98 closed in green, 196 in red and 29 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the PSX witnessed continued consolidation for the second consecutive day, resulting in a maximum correction of -2.01 percent for the KSE-100 index. As a result, the weekly gain was clipped to +1.95 percent. “Looking ahead, it is expected that additional consolidation may be seen early next week before the market resumes its upside momentum, with a target of 47,000 in focus.”

It is worth noting that the next State Bank of Pakistan monetary policy committee meeting is scheduled for July 31, which will be a key event to watch for any potential impact on the market.

The highest increase was recorded in Colgate Palm shares, which rose by Rs100.29 to Rs1,437.52 per share, followed by Pak Tobacco, which increased by Rs30 to 725 per share. A significant decline was noted in Unilever Foods, which fell by Rs901 to Rs22,000 per share, followed by Premium Tex., which decreased by Rs33.98 to Rs475.01 per share.

Nabeel Haroon, an analyst at Topline Securities, said a range-bound session was observed at the exchange where the index traded between an intraday high of 222 points and an intraday low of -224 points to finally close at 45,068. “This range-bound session can be attributed to investor caution around the 45,000-point level, after the rally in the market post-IMF programme,” he said.

Major positive contributions to the index came from COLG, MEBL, UNITY, HUBC and PAKT, as they cumulatively contributed 129 points to the index. On the flip side, ENGRO, OGDC, PPL, HBL and TRG lost value to weigh down on the index by -117 points.

Telecard Limited remained the volume leader with 31.107 million shares which closed higher by 48 paisas to Rs8.28 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 20.052 million shares, which closed flat at Rs1.29 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included K-Electric Ltd., Unity Foods Ltd, Bankislami Pak., TPL Properties, Dewan Motors, The Searle Co., Loads Limited and Fauji Foods Ltd.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 83.004 million shares from 126.337 million shares.